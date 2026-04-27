KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Selangor Council of the Royal Court has strongly condemned a social media post alleged to have insulted the Sultan of Selangor, describing it as irresponsible and capable of disrupting public harmony.

In a statement, the Secretary of the Selangor Royal Council said members expressed regret over an offensive post uploaded by a Facebook account identified as “Huayan The Pureland Learning Center”, which allegedly included an edited image linked to the issue of pig farming in the state.

The council said such actions were “provocative and uncivilised”, adding that they constituted a serious insult to the royal institution and could threaten unity among Malaysia’s multiracial society.

It stressed that the Malay Rulers have long served as a pillar of stability and harmony in the country, and any attempt to insult the institution should be taken seriously.

The council also called for firm action to be taken against those responsible, urging authorities including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to act without compromise.

It further said the Communications Ministry should play a stronger role in promoting ethical and responsible use of social media, including efforts to educate users on appropriate online conduct.

“As citizens of a multiracial nation, any act that could disrupt public peace and national unity must be rejected entirely,” the statement said, urging Malaysians to maintain harmony across communities.

The council added that a police report was lodged earlier today at the Shah Alam district police headquarters over the matter.