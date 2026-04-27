KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Police have launched an investigation into a social media post allegedly containing insulting imagery of the Sultan of Selangor, according to an official statement today.

In a statement, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said the post was uploaded on April 25 via a Facebook account identified as “Huayan The Pureland Learning Centre”.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Police have since identified the owner or administrator of the Facebook account, with investigations ongoing, including the seizure of devices believed to have been used to publish the post.

The probe is being handled by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit under the Prosecution and Legal Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department, with assistance from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Police said 21 reports have been lodged nationwide over the matter so far, with statements recorded from 21 individuals, including complainants, to assist in investigations.

Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against those who misuse social media for unlawful purposes, including matters involving race, religion and royalty (3R).

They also reminded the public that freedom of speech under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution is subject to limitations, urging users to exercise responsibility and caution when posting content online.