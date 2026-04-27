KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is rolling three targeted roadwork projects to ease congestion across the capital.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri TPr Fadlun Mak Ujud said the initiative, known as Projek Trafik Lancar (Smooth Traffic Project), marks a shift in how the city manages development funds, ensuring that revenue collected from new projects is reinvested directly into surrounding communities, with the project targeting three Parliament constituencies — Segambut, Seputeh and Wangsa Maju.

“This project will utilise ‘building charges’ or development charges that were collected from ongoing development projects in these areas to serve this purpose — upgrading of the surroundings of development projects.

“Every new development must contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing of residents, particularly in improving road networks, drainage systems, public amenities and traffic dispersal,” Fadlun told a press conference here today.

The approach under Projek Trafik Lancar focuses on resolving long-standing traffic congestions identified through traffic flow analysis and vehicle growth projections.

In Segambut, DBKL plans to construct a new 562-metre road complete with tunnel and bridge structures linking Jalan Kiara 7 directly to the SPRINT Highway’s Penchala Link.

“This project will take off approximately two months from now and will take about two years to complete as it is the most major among the three road upgrading projects,” Fadlun said.

The area around Mont Kiara and Jalan Desa Kiara currently operates at a critical congestion level, and simulations show the project could improve traffic flow significantly while cutting travel time.

Currently, these roads serve 60 condominiums in the Mont Kiara area.

Meanwhile, in Seputeh, a key exit from the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) to the KL-Seremban Highway will be widened from two lanes to three over a 600-metre stretch.

“The upgrade is expected to ease peak-hour congestion affecting motorists from Jalan Kuchai Maju, Jalan Desa and Salak, improving connectivity to the city centre,” Fadlun said.

In Wangsa Maju, DBKL is finalising plans to upgrade the intersection at Jalan 7/24 and MRR2 in Wangsa Melawati, an area flagged for both congestion and accident risks.

Fadlun added that DBKL will closely monitor all three projects to ensure timely completion and maintain construction quality, stressing that the broader goal is to align infrastructure growth with the pace of urban development.

“These projects reflect our commitment to returning the value of development to the people through solutions that address real urban challenges,” he said adding that the road upgrading projects for Seputeh and Wangsa Maju can be executed immediately as soon minor details are finalised.

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh said these were projects initiated and demanded by constituents back in 2018, however were not successfully executed.

“These were demands from the ground since 2018, and it will finally take off,” Yeoh who was also present said.

This if the first phase of the road upgrading project, with works scheduled to begin between June and the fourth quarter of 2026.

Several traffic diversions will be expected throughout this period as upgrading works will also be done on seven protocol roads.

“We will announce the diversions ahead of time to ease commuters in the road,” Fadlun said.