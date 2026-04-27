PETALING JAYA, April 27 — Former minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has voiced support for Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, describing him as “like an elder brother” and praising his humility despite years in office.

In a post on X, Rafizi said he had called Aminuddin in the morning to check in.

“He laughed and sounded cheerful, saying he had just visited two schools and planned to visit four more, but stopped briefly at a stall for breakfast with his wife,” Rafizi wrote.

Rafizi added that he was not worried about Aminuddin, whom he affectionately referred to as “Tok Min”, calling him “a good man, far better than me”. He recalled knowing Aminuddin from the time he lived in a single storey terrace house and drove a Proton Exora, noting that his character had remained unchanged even after years as Menteri Besar.

“Whatever happens, I believe Tok Min and Kak Wan will not be shaken. There is wisdom in everything. That is the strength of someone who understands that rank and position are merely a trust, a responsibility on loan,” Rafizi said.