KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Negeri Sembilan Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said all 14 Umno/Barisan Nasional assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan have lost confidence in Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and withdrawn their support for the state government under his leadership.

Jalaluddin said the bloc had reached a unanimous decision, signalling a significant shift in support within the state assembly.

“We also wish to emphasise that we fully support and uphold the adat institutions, the Constitution, and the Laws of the Constitution of the Negeri Sembilan state government.

“We want a stable government that can perform its role effectively in administering the state, while focusing on efforts to improve the wellbeing of the people and the state’s economy,” he said in a press conference today.

He also said that a formal notice would be submitted to the Speaker of the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly and its secretary upon the conclusion of the press conference.

He also expressed deep regret and disappointment over the unfolding crisis, adding that as a party that respects customary institutions and the constitutional framework, BN would not interfere in related matters.

Jalaluddin further said the party representatives in the state executive council (Exco) were not informed of any prior discussions concerning the state government and only became aware of the issue after it escalated into a critical and widely debated controversy.

“Yang Berhormat Menteri Besar should play his role and exercise sound judgment in addressing this crisis. The situation could affect the administration of the Negeri Sembilan government and, indirectly, have a significant impact on its stability,” he added.

On April 20, Aminuddin said the action by Datuk Mubarak Dohak in signing and reading a declaration to remove His Royal Highness the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at the Balai Undang Luak Sungai Ujong on Sunday (April 19) is not recognised and cannot be accepted.

He said the declaration has no legal or customary standing because Mubarak no longer holds any authority or position as Undang Luak Sungai Ujong and the act is also inconsistent with Articles 10 to 12 of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution (UUTKNS) 1959.

Aminuddin further explained that Mubarak’s removal as Datuk Klana Petra of Luak Sungai Ujong took effect on May 13, 2025, in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Telaga Undang, Waris Klana Hulu, Sungai Ujong.

He also said a special sitting of the Negeri Sembilan Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) on April 17 had agreed to advise and accept the consensus of the Telaga Undang, Waris Klana Hulu, Luak Sungai Ujong, which confirmed Mubarak’s dismissal as the 10th Datuk Klana Petra of Luak Sungai Ujong.