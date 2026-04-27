KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — ReVeluvs came alive once again on Saturday as Joy took centre stage for her first solo concert in Malaysia at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

As part of her ‘JOY Splash’ Asia tour, the night blended live performances with fan-meeting elements, creating an intimate yet lively atmosphere.

The Malaysia stop followed solo appearances by her fellow Red Velvet members last year.

In September, Irene and Seulgi performed their ‘BALANCE World Tour’ at Mega Star Arena, while in December, Wendy brought her ‘W: EALIVE’ tour to Zepp Kuala Lumpur — both shows drawing enthusiastic crowds.

Joy’s turn proved no different, with around 1,500 fans in attendance.

The show began at approximately 8pm, with Joy opening the night with Hello before greeting fans.

“I miss you all.

“It’s so nice to see you in person like this,” she said.

Joy reads heartfelt letters from fans on stage, highlighting the love and appreciation for the Red Velvet star. — Picture courtesy of Zues Event

She followed up with Je T’aime and La Vie En Bleu, before moving into a series of K-drama OSTs, starting with Introduce Me a Good Person, My Lips Like Warm Coffee, Yeowooya, and Shiny Boy.

A heartfelt segment followed, with Joy reading two fan letters aloud on stage.

One expressed anxiety about the future but found comfort in Joy’s music.

“Your song comforts me, and it’s really touching for me,” the letter further reads.

Each performance and interaction was met with loud cheers, with Joy closing her first set with a cover of George Benson’s Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You.

Joy captivated fans during the ‘JOY Splash’ Malaysia stop, bringing smiles and excitement to the crowd. — Picture courtesy of Zues Event

Interactive fan games and Red Velvet throwbacks

The second set kicked off with Get Up and Dance, followed by an interactive game segment.

These activities involved responding to notes written by fans before the concert, with Joy replying by writing messages on locks that were then passed back to the audience.

A drawing game also had fans guessing her sketches, adding a playful touch to the night.

Another highlight saw the star dancing solo to snippets of Red Flavor, Feel My Rhythm, and Peek-a-Boo, delighting fans with nods to Red Velvet’s hits.

She also shared an a cappella moment with the crowd with Ice Cream Cake.

The second set continued with Unwritten Page, before concluding with Love Splash.

The final set saw Joy treat fans to Day By Day, Happy Birthday to You, and Scent of Green.

No concert would be complete without an encore.

The encore featured solo renditions of fan-favourite Red Velvet tracks, including Zimzalabim and You Better Know, before she reprised Hello to close the night.

“I was so happy today.

“Really, thank you so much,” she said.

“Seeing you all looking at me with such lovely expressions and cheering for me makes me feel like I made the right decision to do this tour,” she added, expressing hope to return.

Joy poses for a group photo with ReVeluvs on Saturday at Zepp Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Zues Event

ReVeluvs turn out in force in Malaysia

ReVeluvs continue to show a strong presence nationwide, with many holding distinct favourites among the group’s members.

An office worker who goes by Wani, 30, said Joy is her first bias.

“I like the tone of her voice,” she said, adding that she first discovered Joy through the reality show We Got Married.

Another fan, who wished to be known only as Liew, 24, said the star clearly loves her craft.

“She is a really amazing person, personality-wise, and very strong in facing life’s challenges, and that’s what I like about her,” he told Malay Mail.

While a full Red Velvet reunion and tour remain uncertain, their individual activities continue to perform strongly, including in Malaysia.

As one fan, Researcher Iqbal, 26, nicknamed Bobal, put it, a reunion may still be possible in the future, perhaps through fan activities or performances outside Malaysia.

As ‘JOY Splash’ concluded, it was a night to remember — leaving Malaysian ReVeluvs with a lasting sense of joy and connection.