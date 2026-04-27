PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — Malaysia must reinforce its national resilience to navigate a potential economic downturn driven by rising global costs and supply disruptions, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday.

He reiterated that while the country is assured of an adequate petroleum supply for the next few months, challenges such as diesel shortages and fertiliser supply issues could put pressure on the domestic economy.

“I have appealed for a stronger commitment, the national resilience, to deal with this potential worsening of the economy, due to spiralling costs, and probably a shortage of supply.

“We are fortunate because for the next few months we are sure of an adequate supply of petroleum, but we may confront more difficulties in diesel and fertiliser,” he said.

Anwar said this in his opening remarks at the 90-minute Forum Ilmuwan Malaysia Madani Series 11, themed ‘Muslim Unity in Times of Geopolitical Crisis’, hosted by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) here yesterday.

The prime minister stressed that Malaysia’s strength lies in its unity as a multiracial and multi-religious nation, which serves as a key foundation in facing global uncertainties.

“We are proud to say, Alhamdulillah, in a multiracial, multi-religious country like Malaysia, there is a semblance of unity and a renewed resolve to protect the nation and work together to resolve challenges.

“I do not believe any problems are insurmountable. What we need is national resolve and to build strong resilience among our people,” he emphasised.

On global developments, Anwar highlighted the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, particularly the prolonged conflict in West Asia, which he said has far-reaching political and economic implications.

He criticised Israel’s continued aggression, supported by the United States, describing it as a source of escalating humanitarian and regional crises, including in Gaza, Lebanon and beyond.

“The plight of Gaza and the Palestinian cause must never be forgotten or ignored. The world is witnessing atrocities of an unimaginable scale,” he said.

He added that Malaysia’s foreign policy remains consistent in advocating peace and justice, including in addressing conflicts in Myanmar and other regions, underscoring the need for coherent and principled international engagement.

The forum featured a panel of international and local speakers, including Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ibn Haldun University Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Dr Zulkifli Hasan; Director of the Islamic Institute for Development and Research (IIDR) Sharif Hasan Al-Banna; and Associate Professor at the National University of Singapore Dr Khairudin Aljunied. — Bernama