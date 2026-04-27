PETALING JAYA, April 27 — Legendary group Senario marked three decades in the entertainment industry with their concert ‘The Last Kopek: Senariounion 30 Tahun’, held before a near-capacity crowd at Idea Live Arena here last night.

Organised by Dreamscape Events and produced by Kapla Entertainment, the show began at 8.45pm, featuring Senario members Azlee, Wahid, Mazlan Pet Pet, Saiful Apek, Yassin and Ilya Buang (Pak Ya).

Backed by music from Chaan and the Band, the hall erupted with cheers from a multi-generational audience as a medley of the group’s signature songs — Kerja, Cinta Sate, Boria Miskin Kaya and Dikir Barat Siang Malam.

Many among the crowd were dressed in traditional Malay attire and they could be seen singing along. With the lyrics displayed on a screen, it was easy for everyone to join in.

Between performances, the audience was taken back to Senario’s early days on the television reality show Sinaran Pasport Kegemilangan, revisiting the challenges they faced on their journey to fame.

The second segment featured a comedic sketch revisiting their early days on the reality show, with their spontaneous jokes keeping the audience in stitches.

The atmosphere grew even livelier when they performed popular tracks such as Lip Lap Lip Lap, Hukum, Motor Kapcai and Cinta Berkarat, reviving classic moments from the group’s heyday.

However, the mood turned somber when Doa Untuk Ayah was performed as a tribute to the late Hamdan Senario. The stage was set with seven stools, six occupied by the members, with one left empty to symbolise Hamdan’s absence.

Entering the third segment, the mood turned festive as all members appeared in traditional baju Melayu, entertaining the audience with a medley of Hari Raya songs such as Puasa dan Raya, Bila Lagi Nak Jumpa, and Seminggu Berhari Raya.

Despite now being in their late 40s to 50s, the members remained energetic throughout the nearly three-hour performance, singing and dancing.

A special appearance by Aina Abdul added an element of surprise. She performed Joget Toleh Menoleh, Zapin Cinta SMS and Zapin Usik Mengusik, expressing her excitement at sharing the stage with the legendary act.

Although Zapin Usik Mengusik was announced as the final song, the audience was treated to three additional numbers — Aspalela, Sebelum Sesudah and Cari Tapak. The concert concluded at 11.25pm.

Even after 30 years in the industry, the award-winning group proved they remain a formidable presence in the local entertainment scene.

Formed in 1996, Senario’s earlier lineup included Shamsul Ghau Ghau, Farouk Hussain, Pak Ya and the late Hamdan, before Saiful Apek and Yassin joined the ensemble. — Bernama