KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — In the world of K-pop, pop-up events regularly spring to life, and Malaysia is no stranger to the phenomenon.

Fans turn up in force when big names are involved — and this time, it’s the ‘King of K-pop’ himself, G-Dragon.

From May 1 to 17, the G-DRAGON ‘818 BLOOM POP-UP Store’ will make its highly anticipated debut at LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre (Ground Floor, Walkway 2), Kuala Lumpur, as part of a four-city rollout across Asia.

Expect queues — and plenty of them.

Fans can look forward to exclusive merchandise drops, immersive photo spots, and limited-edition surprises available only at the pop-up.

The store brings to life the world of PEACEMINUSONE — G-Dragon’s fashion label — inviting fans and collectors to step into an “everlasting message of peace.”

The collection bridges an idealistic utopia with present-day reality, centred on the iconic daisy motif.

The pop-up will also feature the limited-edition 818 BLOOM box, an experiential piece titled “Assembled with Love for Peace” in Korea.

G-Dragon’s connection with Malaysian fans has been long-standing, built over years of performances, music releases, and unwavering support that has kept his presence strong in the country.

Last year, the BIGBANG star performed on July 19 and 20 at Unifi Arena (formerly Axiata Arena) as part of his solo Übermensch tour.

Earlier this year, he headlined the K-SPARK Malaysia 2026 concert at Stadium Merdeka, treating fans to hits like Power, Home Sweet Home, Crayon, Too Bad, and Crooked.

The pop-up will operate on timed entry sessions, with each session lasting 30 minutes. There is also a purchase limit, with each customer allowed to buy up to two units per item per session.

To raise the stakes, customers who purchase two or more items — including at least one 818 BLOOM box — will receive an exclusive limited-edition badge, turning it into a coveted keepsake for fans.

The pop-up is expected to further cement G-Dragon’s strong presence and popularity in Malaysia.

More information will be available soon on LaLaport BBCC’s Instagram or official website.