KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Media personnel have begun gathering outside the official residence of Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, following Umno’s decision to withdraw support for his administration.

Aminuddin has called an emergency meeting at his residence this afternoon in response to the development, which involves all 14 Umno assemblymen in the state retracting their backing for the PKR leader.

Without Umno, Pakatan Harapan holds 17 seats, short of the 19 required to form the state government.

Separately, Negeri Sembilan DAP, which holds 11 seats, convened an emergency meeting at its state headquarters in Kemayan Square, chaired by secretary-general and state chairman Anthony Loke.

The meetings were confirmed by Nilai assemblyman Arul Kumar Jambunathan, with DAP representatives expected to head to the Mentri Besar’s residence after their discussions.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has called an emergency meeting at his official residence in Seremban after Umno withdrew support for his administration in Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama pic

Loke said a press conference would be held later at Aminuddin’s residence, although invitations had yet to be issued at the time of writing.

Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the decision to withdraw support was linked to an ongoing dispute involving four chieftains seeking to remove the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, from his position.

He added that an official letter would be submitted to the state assembly speaker and secretary.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional’s five assemblymen have said they are prepared to work with Umno’s 14 representatives to form a new state government and ensure stability.