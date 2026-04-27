KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Police are investigating a fatal accident in Pandamaran, Klang, after a viral video showed several individuals breaking a vehicle’s mirror and attempting to move it following the crash.

In a statement, South Klang district police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the incident occurred on April 26 at about 8.30pm along Jalan Bukit Kerayong.

Preliminary investigations found the crash involved a Toyota Avanza driven by a local man in his 60s, who was travelling from Jalan Bukit Kerayong towards Jalan Banting Pandamaran.

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a stone structure near a house by the roadside, causing the vehicle to end up at the edge of a drain.

Lim said actions by members of the public who attempted to move the vehicle resulted in it falling into the drain with the victim inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, in conjunction with a sudden death report.

Police are still working to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Members of the public with information or who witnessed the incident are urged to come forward to assist investigations by contacting investigating officer Insp Ahmad Syahid Salahudin at 011-35753557 or visiting the nearest police station.

Lim also advised road users to remain alert, stay focused while driving and adhere to traffic rules to prevent similar tragedies.