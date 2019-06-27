Move over, Cik Epal for TV personality Jihan Muse in priciest baby carriage race

Ungku Arsalan in a designer Jeremy Scott stroller from last Aidilfitri, with proud parents Jihan and Ungku Hariz. — Instagram/jihanmuse

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — “Instafamous” social media personality Cik Epal may have flashed a RM3,000 baby stroller after her husband Jofliam bought a new kiddie ride because he didn’t want to waste time going home to retrieve their existing one.

Panned for showing off, the blogger, however, has some serious competition in TV host and comedienne Jihan Muse.

While Cik Epal is notorious for “showing off” including paying for a new Ford Mustang 5.0 GT for her husband and a luxury handbag with hard cash, Jihan’s low-key extravagance was picked up by eagle-eyed social media users who used it as a comparison.

Twitter user Nadal Razak, posted a screenshot from Jihan’s Instagram where she and her husband, Ungku Hariz were posing with their son, Ungku Arsalan Haq from last year’s Aidilfitri celebration, with the toddler in a luxurious designer stroller with the caption, “This cannot be,” whispered Cik Kepal in her heart” sarcastically.

“Tak boleh jadi ni,” bisik hati Cik Kepal pic.twitter.com/XLi482zij0 — Nadal Razak (@NadalRazak) June 27, 2019

Accompanying the screenshot was another with the revelation that the Cybex Priam Travel System — Wings by Jeremy Scott, was priced at RM12,586.

The stroller, minus the travel system’s carrycot and car seat but with car seat adapters and a shopping basket however retails for a slightly lower RM8,439.

Some users balked at the price and commented that the baby carriage had better come with air-conditioning.

Ungku Arsalan however seems to have more than just his designer ride, with Jihan who has since donned the hijab, showing off her firstborn’s two other rides in previous Instagram post.