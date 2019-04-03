Zac Efron plays serial killer Ted Bundy in new Netflix trailer

‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,’ starring Zac Efron, lands May 3 on Netflix. — Netflix pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, April 3 — The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile biopic about the American serial killer, Ted Bundy, lands on Netflix, May 3.

Ahead of its release, the streaming giant has shared a chilling trailer for the production, featuring Zac Efron as the notorious sociopath who died in 1989.

The film’s director, Joe Berlinger, has chosen to tell the sordid story of Ted Bundy — who was sentenced to the death penalty after admitting to committing 30 murders across seven different US states in the 1970s — through the eyes of Elizabeth “Liz” Kloepfer.

Liz was the long-term girlfriend of this charismatic and highly intelligent, yet extremely dangerous individual. After struggling to see the truth for many years, she finally turned against Ted during his 1979 trial.

Efron plays the serial killer, executed by electric chair in 1989, while Lily Collins plays Liz. Also on the cast are John Malkovich as judge Edward Cowart, along with Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory and Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense).

The streaming site’s catalogue already features a documentary series about Ted based on over 100 hours of conversations between the killer and a journalist taped during his time on death row. — AFP-Relaxnews