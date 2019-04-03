Jessica Henwick to star in oddball romance ‘Monster Problems’

Jessica Henwick at the Netflix premiere of Marvel’s ‘The Defenders’ in New York July 31, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 3 — Having played martial artist Colleen Wing over four seasons of Marvel’s Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Defenders, and an X-Wing pilot in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the British actress with Singaporean and Zambian roots is to play the mysterious female lead in post-apocalyptic romance Monster Problems.

With Dylan O’Brien of The Maze Runner already cast as Joel, a young man making his way through a world filled with post-apocalyptic beasts, Henwick is joining him as the adventurous chap’s love interest.

Henwick’s character “has a lot more going on than what initially is seen,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first published the casting titbit.

In joining the production, she adds another monster movie to her resume, having already become part of the cast working on 2020’s Godzilla vs Kong.

Michael Rooker (Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy) and Ariana Greenblatt (a young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War) have also been cast, Rooker as an expert hunter who becomes a mentor to Joel, and Ariana as a character called Minnow.

The project comes from writers Brian Duffield (The Babysitter, Insurgent) and Matthew Robinson (the upcoming Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Live Die Repeat and Repeat) and is being backed by producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of Stranger Things fame.

Michael Matthews, who helmed South African shanty town thriller Five Fingers for Marseilles, is to direct.

Filming is to take place in Queensland, Australia. — AFP-Relaxnews