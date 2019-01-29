Nur Sajat responds after video showing PA slapping pharmacy worker goes viral

Nur Sajat claimed that the Guardian employee had called her 'anjing' (dog). — Picture via Instagram/Nur Sajat

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — Cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman has spoken up after a video showing her personal assistant (PA) assaulting a pharmacy employee blew up on social media.

The PA, known as Sheryna on Instagram, was shown dragging a Guardian employee out of the store at Suria KLCC and proceeded to shout before giving the individual three hard slaps on the face.

The victim fought back and the end of the video catches a scuffle breaking out between the worker and Sheryna’s companions.

In response to the online furore over the video, Sajat took to Instagram to give further details on the situation and ultimately sided with Sheryna over the incident.

According to Sajat’s statement, the Guardian employee had apparently provoked the fight by calling Sheryna “anjing” (dog) and proceeded to openly make hurtful comments about Sajat in her PA’s presence.

“Try having good manners, surely people won’t hit you after that,” the beauty mogul wrote on Instagram.

“You want to hate on people but try taking a look at yourself first.”

The pictures in the Instagram post showed personal photos of the pharmacy worker in question which Sajat reportedly took from their Facebook and Instagram.

Sheryna followed up on her boss’ response by sharing some strong words of her own online.

“If someone calls you a dog, surely you wouldn’t just remain quiet? I don’t even know him (the worker) that well and it’s driving me nuts,” Sheryna said in a post on Instagram Stories.

The Guardian employee reported the incident to the police on January 27, the same day that the fight occurred.