PADANG BESAR, July 18 — The development of an electronics factory facility by Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) will serve as a catalyst for other investments to enter Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA), said the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

The regent said the development will also improve the living standards and the income of the people in the state.

“It is hoped that MRCB will be able to give priority to the people of Perlis in terms of job opportunities,” the regent said at the electronics factory production facility groundbreaking ceremony at CVIA today.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, state exco member and MRCB vice-president Datuk Ishak Mohamad and the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) chief executive Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan also attended the event.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said that publicity about the project should also be disseminated to the people beforehand in order to promote it.

“It is hoped that the MRCB will continue to give full commitment to the project to ensure its development is completed as planned,” the Perlis regent said.

Meanwhile, Ishak said the project involved an investment of RM100 million and will create 200 to 300 job opportunities in the initial stage.

He said the development has started and is expected to be completed in September 2024. He also said that the factory will be handed over within six months on completion to a US Fortune 500 company to commence operations.

The project is developed by MRCB on a build and lease concept for the company to bring in foreign expertise. — Bernama