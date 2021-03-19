Bursa Malaysia queries Macpie over unusual market activity

Bursa Malaysia has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to Macpie Bhd. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Bursa Malaysia has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to Macpie Bhd over the sharp rise of its share price.

At noon break, the counter soared 100 per cent or 29.5 sen to 59 sen, with 240.8 million shares traded.

Its warrant, Macpie-WB’s price surged 25 per cent or 2.5 sen to 12.5 sen with 1.05 billion units transacted.

“In order for investors to be able to make informed investment decisions, you are requested to respond, after making due enquiry with your directors, major shareholders and such other relevant persons, to the following queries immediately for public release in accordance with Paragraph 9.11 of the Main Market Listing Requirements,” Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today.

Among other things, the regulator asked Macpie if there had been any corporate developments that had not been announced that would lead to an increase in the group’s share price, and to furnish Bursa with the details.

It also asked the company whether it was aware of any other possible explanation to account for the trading activity, and whether it was in compliance with the Bursa Securities LR (Listing Requirements), in particular Paragraph 9.03 of the Bursa Securities LR on immediate disclosure obligations.

In the second quarter ended December 31, 2020, Macpie’s net loss narrowed to RM83,000 from RM2.04 million in the same period a year ago, but revenue was lower at RM11.44 million from RM12.57 million previously.

Macpie is involved in event management and communication products distribution. — Bernama