KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The fireworks that were briefly lit during the “Tangkap Azam Baki” rally was an act of sabotage, activists and political leaders said today.

About 30 minutes into the rally, fireworks were set off near the main entrance of the Sogo shopping mall.

The fireworks were set off behind the protesters who had gathered neatly on two lanes of Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

About 20 minutes after the fireworks incident, Muhammad Fakhrurrazi Khairur Rijal — who was urging the protesters to continue marching forward — remarked: “Just now we were tested with sabotage by fireworks.”

Towards the end of the rally, another of the rally’s speakers, reform group Bersih’s chairman Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz, urged Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to nab those who had lit the fireworks.

“Firstly, catch those who lit the fireworks just now. We come peacefully, we don’t bring weapons, we don’t bring bombs.

“We don’t bring provocation. That was provocation from irresponsible individuals,” he said at the rally.

During the rally, the speakers said they are still demanding for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on allegations relating to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Protesters gather as they march towards Dataran Merdeka during the 'Tangkap Azam Baki' rally. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The speakers also insisted that outgoing MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki should be arrested and probed, even though his replacement had been named today ahead of the end of his contract on May 12.

Former minister Rafizi Ramli, who was the last speaker at the rally, informed protesters at around 5.18pm that the police was worried that a similar incident would happen again and had sought cooperation to end the rally within the next 15 and 20 minutes.

Among other things, Rafizi led the protesters into making this promise together: “We promise that as long as there is no independent investigation by a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate allegations of a corporate mafia and collusion with the MACC, we will continue to demand until there is an RCI.

Rafizi had noted that the rally had included participants across political lines, listing the political parties who had representatives as including PKR, Parti Amanah Negara, DAP, Muda, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PAS and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

Earlier, PSM deputy chairman S. Arutchelvan told the rally that the public does not believe in any commission that the government sets up to probe allegations against the MACC: “We want an independent commission. We want RCI. Don’t cheat us.”

He also urged for Azam to be arrested and investigated.

Earlier, PKR Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan told the rally that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has listened to the public as the new MACC chief was announced 18 days ahead of the end of Azam’s contract: “Although we already have a new MACC chief, we still want Azam Baki to be arrested.”

Albert Tei was seen joining the rally during the 'Tangkap Azam Baki Rally' here at Jalan Raja. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PKR’s Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung also spoke to the crowd and urged for an RCI.

Others who spoke at the rally were UMANY’s Tang Yi Ze, Suara Siswa’s Dayang Humaira, Liga Mahasiswa’s Ahsanul Ahmad, Teoh Beng Hock’s sister Teoh Lee Lan, Muda president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz and Mandiri executive director Amir Hariri Abd Hadi.

The rally’s three demands are for an RCI on the alleged corporate mafia, for Azam’s arrest and total reformation of MACC, and for freedom of speech for those who criticise acts of corruption.

It started at 3pm outside the Sogo shopping mall, and ended around 5.35pm at around the Jalan Tun Perak and Jalan Raja intersection near Dataran Merdeka.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the rally was held peacefully and safely, but said investigations will be carried out to find out who had set off the fireworks.