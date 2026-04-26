JOHOR BAHRU, April 26 — The appointment of former High Court judge, Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman as the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner is a strategic move to strengthen institutional reform and enhance public confidence in the integrity of the enforcement agency.

Madani Government Backbenchers Club (BBC) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the selection of a figure with a judicial background sends a clear signal that the Madani government is committed to ensuring the independence of the anti-corruption body.

“This will directly counter any perception of political interference, while restoring investor confidence in the country,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She also expressed hope that the appointment would accelerate efforts to achieve the targets set under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which aims to place Malaysia among the world’s top 25 countries by 2033.

The Sekijang MP said Malaysia’s improved ranking to 54th globally with a score of 52 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025 reflects the effectiveness of ongoing governance initiatives.

At the same time, she conveyed her appreciation to Tan Sri Azam Baki for his service and contributions during his tenure leading the MACC.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has consented to Abdul Halim’s appointment, which will take effect on May 13. — Bernama