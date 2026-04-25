MOSCOW, April 25 — The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is preparing recommendations that will allow the use of Jet A as an alternative to the standard European jet fuel, Jet A-1, in the event of a shortage, the regulator told RIA Novosti.

It said there is currently no timeline for the publication of such recommendations.

EASA said most EU aircraft are certified to operate on both Jet A-1 and Jet A, and they are already being blended on flights from the US.

The inscription Jet A1, the type of jet fuel used, on a cover of a pipeline at Cointrin Airport, amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, in Geneva April 24, 2026. — Reuters pic

Earlier, European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen acknowledged that the EU could experience a shortage of aviation fuel within five to six weeks.

The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market and has also impacted oil exports and production there. — Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti