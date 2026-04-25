KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The police are investigating an incident where fireworks were set off during the Tangkap Azam Baki rally here, confirming that a bag of unlit fireworks was found at the scene.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the rally was carried out “peacefully and safely”, with about 300 protesters present this afternoon.

“Just that at the start there was a slight disturbance due to the setting off of fireworks, but there was no injuries or disaster caused to the rally.”

“But the police will carry out investigations under Sections 6 and 8 of the Explosives Act. And we will try to detect and find evidence to trace who was behind the lighting of the fireworks,” he told reporters in a brief press conference near Dataran Merdeka.

The crowd reacts fireworks are set off by unknown persons during Tangkap Azam Baki Rally here at Jalan Raja Kuala Lumpur, April 25, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Asked about the claim that the fireworks was lit by those who wanted to sabotage the rally, Sazalee said police cannot determine this and will have to investigate.

He said the police will call in those linked to the rally, as well as independent witnesses of the fireworks incident.

He urged witnesses who saw the fireworks incident to step forward to help the police complete its investigations.

Sazalee said police found a bag of fireworks which had not been lit yet near the scene of the incident, adding that the fireworks was the type normally set off for festive celebrations.

He said rally organisers did not make any application or notify the police about the rally.

The police chief added that protesters marched from Sogo to Jalan Tun Perak, which is near Dataran Merdeka and said the rally ended around 5.35pm.

Sazalee said there were around 200 police personnel from the Kuala Lumpur contingent and the police’s Dang Wangi district headquarters today.

Asked if there were any reports of property damage, he said there were no police reports so far from traders and the public.