KOTA KINABALU, April 26 — Several political parties have applied to join Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), reflecting the state’s dynamic political landscape, said its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II and Finance Minister, said the decision by the United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) to leave GRS was also part of the ever-changing and unpredictable political reality in the state.

“People will come and go. But for now, there are already new applications from other political parties

“But of course, let the GRS chairman (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor) announce it at the appropriate time,” he told reporters after attending the gala night organised by the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch here tonight.

Commenting on Usno’s decision, he said that politics is very fluid and dynamic, and it is sometimes impossible to foresee what will happen beyond the next day.

“Sometimes you cannot predict what will happen beyond tomorrow. While I wish they had stayed, we nevertheless respect their decision to quit GRS. I think we part as friends and not as enemies, and that is the most important thing,” he added.

Meanwhile, GRS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, who was also present, said he respected Usno’s decision and described it as a normal occurrence in politics.

“We understand the reason given – that they are no longer compatible. For us in GRS, we will continue to focus on uniting all parties and communities in Sabah. We will not lose our focus,” he said.

On Wednesday (April 22), Usno president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia confirmed that his party had left GRS during a meeting with Hajiji. — Bernama