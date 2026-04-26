KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — DAP has once again reaffirmed that it remains steadfast in its principle of holding the royal institution in the highest regard and has never compromised on that matter.

DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke Siew Fook said that this stance has always been the party’s foundation in ensuring that harmony between the royal institution and the country’s administrative system is preserved.

However, he noted that at the same time, the party provides space for its elected representatives to voice their views, as it is part of their responsibility to the people.

“As a Member of the Legislative Assembly (Adun), they must have the space to convey views respectfully and in a proper manner. That is the responsibility of an elected representative.

“Therefore, I want to emphasise that the DAP leadership will defend the rights of our Aduns to deliver critical and insightful views in the State Legislative Assembly, even knowing they will face various pressures,” he said.

He said this following recent criticism directed at Seri Kembangan Adun Wong Siew Ki, regarding her statements which allegedly touched on sensitive issues related to pig farming.

Wong, while debating the Sultan of Selangor’s royal address during the State Legislative Assembly session, reportedly requested the state government’s consideration to allow for the exploration of modern and closed pig farming systems in Selangor.

She noted that the proposal takes into account the aspect of equality for all citizens as guaranteed under Article 8(2) of the Federal Constitution.

However, according to Loke, the proposal has been exploited by the opposition to attack the party for their own political interests.

“This has naturally been seized upon by Perikatan Nasional and the opposition to turn it into an issue, claiming that DAP does not respect the royal institution or the Sultan. I want to stress that DAP has always respected the royal institution and respects His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor,” he said.

Loke was met at the DAP Kinrara Charity Dinner in Pusat Bandar Puchong tonight, which was also attended by DAP National Chairman Gobind Singh Deo, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Senior Political Advisor to the Prime Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. — Bernama