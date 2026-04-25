BATU KAWAN, April 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today explained the selection of former judge Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman as the new chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), touting his judicial background and lack of political or business ties as key qualifications for the role.

Speaking at the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) 80th Anniversary Celebration here, Anwar also confirmed that Abdul Halim will be appointed for a two-year term starting May 13.

He said Abdul Halim’s judicial background makes him a suitable candidate to lead the anti-graft agency at a critical time, stressing that the new chief is not linked to the world of business or politics, which is seen as an effort to restore public confidence and signal a new chapter for the commission.

The appointment effectively ends the tenure of the controversial Tan Sri Azam Baki, whose contract was not renewed for a fourth year.

The timing of the announcement is significant, as it came just hours before a rally scheduled in Kuala Lumpur that day demanding Azam’s removal and reforms within the MACC.