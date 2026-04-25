KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — DAP national chairman Gobind Singh Deo today challenged the incoming Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief to investigate allegations of a “corporate mafia” within the agency and resolve the shareholding controversy involving his predecessor, Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The call comes after the government announced today the appointment of Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman as the new MACC chief commissioner, effective May 13.

In a statement, Gobind, who is also the digital minister, said Abdul Halim’s first priority must be to restore public confidence by outlining a clear reform roadmap.

A key part of this, he said, is tackling serious allegations of a “corporate mafia” operating within the MACC, where officials are suspected of being involved in corporate manoeuvres during investigations.

“These serious claims impact the MACC’s integrity and credibility. They must be addressed without fear, favour, or delay,” Gobind stated, calling for clear timelines for the investigations.

Gobind also stressed the need to conclude the investigation into the share ownership controversy involving the outgoing chief, Azam Baki.

He noted that while the Cabinet had directed action on the matter over a month ago, the issue remains unresolved.

He argued that the new MACC chief should begin his tenure without such “lingering allegations” hanging over the commission.

“As a special committee led by the Attorney General has already presented its findings to the Cabinet, this matter must be finalised quickly,” he said.

Gobind added that accountability and transparency are paramount, and the initial steps taken by the new chief commissioner will define the trajectory of his leadership and signal whether genuine reforms are underway.