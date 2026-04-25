BATU KAWAN, April 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to continue enhancing its professionalism and firmness in carrying out its duties, particularly in enforcing traffic laws.

He said that as an agency that deals directly with the public, every action taken by JPJ is subject to public attention and scrutiny, thus requiring a high level of integrity and efficiency.

"Sometimes when JPJ is firm, it is not well received by the public… if it is soft and overly lenient, it is pressured by the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission).

"So JPJ officers are in a situation of direct monitoring, especially with today’s social media. Some criticisms are based on values and morals, while others are driven by malice and hatred… so the challenges we face are even greater,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this when speaking at the JPJ Day 80th anniversary celebration and JPJ MADANI Mega Carnival at the State Stadium grounds here today. — Bernama