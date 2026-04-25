KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — A planned rally against outgoing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki started slowly this afternoon, its momentum dampened by a downpour and the government’s surprise announcement this morning that Azam would be replaced.

As of 2.30pm, just a dozen or so attendees, some wearing black and yellow protest colours, had gathered at the designated assembly point outside the Sogo shopping mall.

Police officers were seen moving in shortly after, dispersing the small crowd from the mall’s entrance and sealing it off from public access, including from the assembled press.

The protest’s turnout comes after the government unexpectedly announced this morning that Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman will be the next MACC chief commissioner.

The appointment effectively confirms that Azam Baki will not have his contract extended for a fourth year.

Despite the small numbers and the news, the mood remained calm, with attendees heard shouting slogans calling for systemic reform of the MACC and for punitive action to still be taken against Azam, even after his departure.

The numbers swelled rapidly as the march started around 3pm, however, growing to over 100 as attendees began heading towards Dataran Merdeka.

This also coincided with the return of the rain, which caused the signs and placards to be crowded out by the sea of umbrellas raised to shield rally-goers from the inclement weather.

Attendees gather to watch speakers deliver speeches during a rally against Tan Sri Azam Baki, in Kuala Lumpur on April 25, 2026. — Picture by Ida Lim

The protest took up half of Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, reducing passing vehicles to a single lane that police maintained for traffic flow.

As the rain eased around 3.15pm, some of the rally leaders began delivering speeches.

This was followed by impromptu songs accusing the ruling coalition of not delivering on promised reforms, and followed by warnings of continued resistance until these demands are delivered upon.

The situation turned chaotic around 3.30pm, however, as unidentified individuals set off flares and fireworks in the middle of the rally, causing those present to scatter into nearby shops to seek cover.

Afterwards, one of the rally organisers alleged that the fireworks were an attempt to sabotage the event.

The crowd reformed after the incident, however, and appeared to grow to over 200.

As the rain stopped, placards critical of Azam, the MACC, and the government took the place of the umbrellas.

Among others, the signs read “Reform the MACC”, “Corruption is illegal”, “Stop arresting activists”, and “Where is the Azam Baki RCI?”