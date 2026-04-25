KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malaysia sees strong potential to expand its agricultural market to Vietnam, including value-added poultry products, pasteurised liquid eggs, duck products and edible bird’s nest.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the effort was important to ensure that the technical cooperation established could be translated into tangible economic benefits for both countries.

He said this after visiting the Vietnam Institute of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine in Vietnam today.

During the visit, he had the opportunity to observe the institute’s significant role in strengthening the livestock and animal health sectors, which form the foundation of food supply security.

“When the livestock sector is well managed, not only is the food supply more stable and safe, it also helps boost rural economies and the well-being of the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Mohamad also emphasised the importance of cooperation between Malaysia and Vietnam, particularly in areas such as early disease detection, vaccine development, biosecurity practices and the sharing of technical expertise.

He said as the world faced challenges such as transboundary diseases and climate change, such cooperation was crucial to ensure the food sector remains resilient. — Bernama