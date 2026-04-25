BEIJING, April 25 — China’s commerce ‌ministry today criticised a US House of ‌Representatives panel voted to advance the “MATCH Act,” a bill designed to close gaps in restrictions on chipmaking equipment.

China opposes “any abuse of export controls ‌under the pretext of ⁠overstretching national ⁠security,” ⁠a ministry spokesperson said ⁠in ⁠a statement, referring to the vote ⁠on the measure that tighten export restrictions.

China will closely monitor the legislative process ⁠and will “resolutely take necessary measures to firmly ⁠safeguard the legitimate rights and ⁠interests ⁠of Chinese enterprises”, it said. — Reuters