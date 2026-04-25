BEIJING, April 25 — China’s commerce ministry today criticised a US House of Representatives panel voted to advance the “MATCH Act,” a bill designed to close gaps in restrictions on chipmaking equipment.
China opposes “any abuse of export controls under the pretext of overstretching national security,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement, referring to the vote on the measure that tighten export restrictions.
China will closely monitor the legislative process and will “resolutely take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises”, it said. — Reuters