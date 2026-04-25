KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has condemned several Kelantan assemblymen for organising a “Mat Motor” convoy to the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Bharu, labelling the act as "highly irresponsible" and a potential threat to public safety and airport operations.

The minister said he has directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to set up roadblocks in cooperation with traffic police to inspect all motorcycles entering the airport area this evening.

In a statement today, Loke questioned the decision to hold a large motorcycle convoy in a strategic and security-sensitive zone like an airport, which must be kept clear to ensure smooth passenger travel.

“Should any congestion occur that causes passengers to miss their flights, will the organisers be responsible for compensating their flight tickets?” he asked pointedly.

Loke also questioned whether the organisers had obtained the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities for the convoy.

To ensure public safety and the smooth operation of the airport, he has ordered enforcement action to be taken without exception.

“I have directed JPJ to cooperate with the traffic police to set up roadblocks this evening and to inspect all motorcycles entering the Airport area this evening without exception, including any member of the State Legislative Assembly riding a motorcycle,” he said.

A poster for the event states that it will begin at 5pm today, going from Kota Lama to the Aeon Mall, going through the airport and city in between.