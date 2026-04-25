KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for large swathes of the Klang Valley and southern Peninsular Malaysia, with heavy rain and strong winds expected until late afternoon.

The alert, issued at 1.45pm, affects the entirety of Kuala Lumpur and several key districts in Selangor, including Klang, Petaling, and Hulu Langat.

Further south, the warning extends to parts of Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and a significant portion of Johor, covering districts such as Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, and Kulai.

Several districts in Pahang and Tawau in Sabah are also included in the alert.

MetMalaysia issues such a warning when rainfall intensity is expected to exceed 20 mm per hour, conditions which can lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas and dangerous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Members of the public, especially those on the road, are advised to exercise caution and stay updated through official MetMalaysia channels.