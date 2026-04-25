KUALA PILAH, April 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has identified 40 witnesses in its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds involving a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Selangor.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said three individuals have been arrested so far, with two remanded, while statements have been recorded from 11 witnesses.

"MACC has seized immovable assets estimated at RM27 million, involving four plots of land, seven houses, three office premises, 18 vehicles and jewellery. In addition, 33 bank accounts with an estimated RM150 million have been frozen,” he said.

He said this after officiating the handover of the Kampung Terentang Mosque in Padang Lebar here in conjunction with the ‘One Leader One Village’ (Santuni MADANI) programme.

MACC had previously confirmed that the case involves the alleged misappropriation of about RM230 million from public donations, not zakat funds.

Azam said investigations found that the NGO received funds from various sources, including commissions from certain collections meant to be channelled to those in need.

Two men in their 50s and 60s, including a deputy chairman of the NGO, have been remanded to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, he said MACC will call between 14 and 15 witnesses in a separate case involving alleged fund misappropriation by an NGO linked to an independent preacher in Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan MACC has detained a preacher in his 30s suspected of abusing his position and misappropriating about RM12.3 million in NGO funds for personal use.

The suspect has been remanded for five days until tomorrow.

Azam said investigations into both cases may take time as the commission needs to obtain bank documents, particularly for the Selangor case covering the period from 2018 to 2022.

"For records from 2023 to 2025, based on my experience, these are easier to obtain,” he said.

He added that, in addition to probing offences under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, investigations are also looking into offences under Section 403 of the Penal Code, involving dishonest misappropriation of property.

"We are also looking into criminal breach of trust and have opened money laundering investigation papers for both cases,” he said. — Bernama