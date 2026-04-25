TEHRAN, April 25 — Iran’s defence ministry today said the United States was seeking a “face-saving” way to exit the war, as US envoys travelled to Pakistan for peace negotiations.

“Our military power today is a dominant force, and the enemy is looking for a face-saving way to escape the war quagmire it has become trapped in,” media outlet ISNA quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying.

It comes as emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner make their way to Islamabad, though Iranian state media has said direct negotiations are not on the cards. — AFP