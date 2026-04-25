JOHOR BAHRU, April 25 — Established martial artist and actor Shi Yanneng has long made his mark in the Chinese film industry with his grounded, action-driven performances.

The Malaysian feature Hunter Eleven: The Awaken, directed by Frank See (Air Force: The Movie – Selagi Bernyawa, Legasi: Bomba The Movie), brings together a production team from Hong Kong and China alongside an international, star-studded cast.

The action-packed conspiracy thriller is set to target audiences nationwide, with Shi taking the lead as SADD, opposite Malaysia’s Sky Iskandar as NOAH.

While Shi is a familiar name among followers of Chinese entertainment, he may be less known to wider audiences.

Here’s a closer look at his journey — and what drew him to this local production, slated for release in 2027.

Shaolin roots, screen breakthrough

Shi is a 32nd-generation disciple of the Shaolin Temple, having entered as a trainee at the age of 12.

He spent roughly a decade there before representing Shaolin in cultural exchanges and international showcases, bringing Chinese kung fu to audiences across Europe and South-east Asia.

Although he began acting in the 1990s, his breakthrough came when he was discovered by Stephen Chow, who cast him in the 2004 film Kung Fu Hustle, where he played a character named Coolie.

Over the years, he has often taken on supporting roles, but remains widely respected and in demand for his authentic martial arts skills.

His credits include Flash Point (2007), Ip Man (2008), and Shaolin (2011), sharing the screen with stars such as Donnie Yen and Jackie Chan.

After years in supporting roles, he secured his first leading part in 2013’s The Wrath of Vajra, playing K-29.

By 2026, he had amassed more than 35 film and television credits, continuing to showcase the discipline and artistry of kung fu on screen.

Shi Yanneng speaks at a press conference for ‘Hunter Eleven: The Awaken’ at Iskandar Studios. — Picture courtesy of GSC Movies

Speaking to Malay Mail at Iskandar Studios, Shi said Flash Point was among his most physically demanding projects due to the intensity of its fight sequences.

In terms of character work, he said portraying K-29 in The Wrath of Vajra was especially challenging, as it required him to fully embody the role.

“That film (The Wrath of Vajra) is mostly about the soul of Shaolin, because without reaching a certain level of knowledge of Shaolin, you want to present it on screen to tell the real Shaolin power is really not an easy task,” he shared.

He added that the character in the film remains the most challenging of his acting career so far.

Why Malaysia, why now

Hunter Eleven: The Awaken will mark Shi’s first leading role in an international feature, with several factors driving his involvement.

The 47-year-old believes the action genre will play a major role across the Pan-Asian region, and sees Malaysia as having the potential to become a hub for action filmmaking and a serious industry player.

This is reflected in the growth of the local industry, with increasing co-productions and filmmakers pushing creative boundaries.

“I believe Malaysian action movies can compete in the global market and can be a great movie that is recognised by everyone all over the world,” Shi added.

The genre also aligns with the type of projects he intends to focus on in the coming years.

His decision to join the film was further strengthened by his long-standing trust in director See, along with collaborators he described as “good brothers” across different departments in Malaysia.

He also cited admiration for Malaysia’s multiracial and multicultural society as a key influence.

Building an action identity

Shi said that through Hunter Eleven, he is shaping his own distinctive voice within the action genre, and expressed gratitude for the support from the production team.

He added that blending the raw power of Shaolin with the visual language of cinema could result in something both significant and compelling.

The project is currently in principal photography, with filming having taken place in Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur, and now Johor.

The cast also includes Yayan Ruhian, Hana Malasan, Nia Atasha, Peter Davis, Nina Kho, Ariel Izz, Chai Zi, Sangeetha Krishnasamy, Amanda Ang and Wan Serigala.

See has described the film as distinct within the local military genre, with ambitions to elevate Malaysia’s standing in action cinema.