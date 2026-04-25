KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 – Malaysian Muhammad Faiq Zafran Mohd Jailani, currently detained in Japan, who his family claim was a victim of a fraud syndicate, has been sentenced to four years in prison.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the family’s appointed lawyer Datuk Noor Svetlana Mohd Noor Nordin confirmed the sentence was for three charges, with the imprisonment running concurrently from his arrest date on November 18,2025.

According to Noor Svetlana, the family plans to file a notice of appeal to the High Court.

"We also hope for a miracle for him, as there is a provision for suspended sentences under Article 25 of the Japanese Penal Code, under which he may be allowed to return to Malaysia on a conditional basis," Noor Svetlan stated, during a TikTok live broadcast post-trial.

Faiq’s father Mohd Jailani had attended the hearing and sentencing alongside Noor Svetlana.