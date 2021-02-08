Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-afternoon

ursa Malaysia continued to trade higher at mid-afternoon with buying support in selected heavyweights led by Maybank, PChem, and CIMB. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade higher at mid-afternoon with buying support in selected heavyweights led by Maybank, PChem, and CIMB.

Maybank added three sen to RM7.89, PChem gained 15 sen to RM7.50 and CIMB was up five sen to RM3.94.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 0.45 of-a-point to 1,579.08, after opening 1.81 points higher at 1,580.44 compared with 1,578.63 at Friday’s close.

On the broader market, gainers beat losers 567 to 533, while 429 counters were unchanged, 611 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.94 billion units worth RM2.86 billion.

Among other heavyweights, PBBank was down one sen to RM4.11, Tenaga declined one sen to RM9.69, Topglov was 28 sen easier at RM6.33, Hartalega dipped 48 sen to RM12.76, and IHH eased one sen to RM5.06.

Of the active stocks, DNEX rose six sen to 34 sen, Luster perked up one sen to 22.5 sen, while AT Systematization put on half-a-sen to 17 sen.

Among gainers, Tasco added 48 sen to RM4.97, Seni Jaya gained 41 sen to RM1.78, Nestle added 40 sen to RM137.40, while Woodlandor and Press Metal both increased 30 sen each to RM1.01 and RM8.35, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 1.76 points to 11,500.56, the FBMT 100 Index fell 2.06 points to 11,227.49 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 30.53 points to 13,031.83.

The FBM ACE advanced 12.07 points to 10,873.31 and the FBM 70 dropped 23.01 points to 15,036.81.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 51.33 points to 14,628.23, the Plantation Index shed 18.22 points to 7,122.49, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 2.69 points to 179.24. — Bernama