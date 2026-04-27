PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, has declined to comment on developments involving the former prime minister, including the withdrawal of his appeal over an alleged addendum order linked to a house arrest bid and reports of a fresh application for royal pardon.

Speaking to reporters after proceedings at the Court of Appeal, Muhammad Shafee said the matters were beyond his purview.

“There are things that are beyond me. I cannot comment. I do not know,” he said.

When pressed further, he reiterated: “The correct quotation is, I cannot comment.”

Earlier today, court documents revealed that Najib had withdrawn his appeal against the High Court’s decision dismissing his application for judicial review over an alleged addendum order. The purported order would have allowed him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Separate reports have also cited sources as saying that Najib recently submitted a new clemency application to the Federal Territories Pardons Board.

Referring to his earlier remarks on the matter last month, Muhammad Shafee appeared reluctant to elaborate further.

“You have quoted all that before. Why do you need a special answer this time? You all want to make it more interesting. I cannot comment,” he told reporters.

Najib, 72, has been serving his sentence at Kajang Prison since Aug 23, 2022, following his conviction for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

However, a royal pardon granted on Jan 29, 2024, reduced his original 12-year prison sentence to six years and lowered his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

Court documents also show that Najib has withdrawn a separate appeal against the High Court’s refusal to grant him leave to initiate committal proceedings for contempt against former attorney-general Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh. — Bernama