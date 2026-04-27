PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The Huayan Pureland Buddhist Society has lodged a police report after its name and Facebook account were misused to upload posts allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the society issued a notice stressing that the fake account and its content had no link to them, condemning the impersonation as malicious and an attempt to tarnish their reputation.

The police report, displayed at the society’s premises, stated that its 57‑year‑old secretary realised the impersonation after receiving a message on April 25.

The secretary strongly denied any involvement in insulting the Sultan, describing the incident as a deliberate act of defamation.