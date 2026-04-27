SEREMBAN, April 27 — Negeri Sembilan Umno and Barisan Nasional today declared that it has obtained a simple majority to form the state government through cooperation with five Perikatan Nasional assemblymen.

In the statement, the Umno assemblymen said they welcomed the willingness of the five PN representatives to work together to ensure continuity in the state administration.

“Umno-BN has obtained a simple majority to form the state government,” they said.

“In this extraordinary situation, the interests of the people of Negeri Sembilan take precedence over all partisan interests,” they added.

The statement followed a media statement issued by Negeri Sembilan PN assemblymen earlier today over the political crisis affecting the state government.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly has 36 seats and was governed by a Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance, which together held 31 seats.

Following the withdrawal of support by 14 Umno assemblymen, Pakatan Harapan is left with its 17 representatives.

The remaining five seats are held by the opposition bloc PN.