KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party has yet to decide whether it will push for an early general election.

Speaking to reporters at the World Trade Centre here today, the deputy prime minister said the matter would be discussed by his party.

“Whether Umno wants an early general election, that is something we will discuss,” he said.

On April 24, Bloomberg reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is considering the possibility of holding a general election in the third quarter, as his administration evaluates politically sensitive cuts to fuel subsidies amid continued global energy pressures.

Anwar, whose current term runs until early 2028, is understood to be weighing the option of an election as soon as October.

It was also reported that discussions remain at an early stage, and no final decision has been taken.