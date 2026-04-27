SHAH ALAM, April 27 — Proton’s energy vehicle arm, PRO-NET, is reporting steady consumer interest for its plug-in hybrid SUV, attributing the trend to rising fuel costs and recent cuts to the BUDI95 fuel subsidy.

Since its launch in February, the Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV has secured over 6,500 bookings, with data showing that 75 per cent of buyers are family-oriented men aged 36 and above.

PRO-NET chief executive officer Zhang Qiang said that with households becoming more conscious of long-term costs, the model is arriving at the “right moment” for Malaysians seeking more economical mobility.

The majority of buyers (63 per cent) are trading in their existing petrol-powered compact SUVs and sedans, signalling a decisive shift towards electrification as a primary transport solution.

Priced from RM105,800, the e.MAS 7 PHEV offers advanced plug-in hybrid technology at an accessible price point, making it an attractive alternative to both traditional petrol cars and earlier-generation hybrids.

Key features driving sales among professional and managerial buyers include its modern design, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality for outdoor activities, and advanced in-cabin technology like a head-up display and 360° camera.

PRO-NET said the strong uptake indicated that Malaysians are embracing electrified vehicles as a practical, future-ready replacement for their internal combustion engine cars.