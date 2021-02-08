Bursa announces half-day trading on Thursday, Friday off

The stock exchange said trading on February 11 would be opened for the morning session only and there would be no trading in the afternoon session. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Bursa Malaysia announces half-day trading on Thursday, the eve of Chinese New Year, and all-day closure on Friday.

The stock exchange said trading on February 11 would be opened for the morning session only and there would be no trading in the afternoon session.

“However, clearing and settlement services provided by Bursa Malaysia Securities Clearing; depository services provided by Bursa Malaysia Depository; and clearing and settlement operations of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd will continue as usual until the end of the business day,” it said in a statement today.

Bursa Malaysia and all its subsidiaries will resume operations on February 15. — Bernama