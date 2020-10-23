KFC says to create 5,400 jobs in UK, Ireland

A woman passes by a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in Shanghai on January 9, 2013. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 23 — US fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken said today it will create 5,400 jobs in Britain and Ireland on strong takeaway demand, despite a tough year for the virus-hit hospitality sector.

KFC said in a statement that it would create the new positions over the next three months, taking this year’s new intake since the Covid-19 lockdown to 10,000 extra staff.

“There’s no denying it’s been a tough year for the hospitality sector, and we’re already seeing the substantial impact of that across our high streets and city centres,” said Paula MacKenzie, general manager at KFC UK and Ireland.

“With new regional and national lockdowns coming into effect, it’s an uncertain time for many businesses but... we are really excited to be able to welcome over 5,000 new team members ahead of Christmas.”

The group added it would utilise the UK government’s so-called kickstart scheme, which offers job opportunities for 16 to 24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment.

KFC currently has 965 mostly franchise outlets in the UK and Ireland. — AFP