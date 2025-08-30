KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Pos Malaysia has temporarily suspended all international postal services to the United States effective August 25, following changes to US import rules.

In a statement, the national courier said the affected services include:

Express Mail Service (EMS)

International Air and Surface Parcel

International Small Packet

Flexipack International

International Tracked Packet

International Mail

The suspension stems from an executive order by the US government which revoked the de minimis exemption that previously allowed low-value shipments under US$800 (RM3,380) to enter duty-free.

“With the exemption lifted, customs clearance requirements have become more complex and airlines are refusing to accept mail consignments under the new rules,” Pos Malaysia said.

Customers who still wish to send items to the US can use the company’s commercial courier arm, Redly Express.

Malaysia is not alone in halting postal shipments to the US. Other countries that have announced similar suspensions this week include India, Singapore, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China and Canada.