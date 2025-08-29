KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — TH Plantations Bhd has confirmed receiving a letter of appeal from its former chief executive officer (CEO), Mohamed Zainurin bin Mohamed Zain, in response to the termination of his contract.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said it will review the contents of the appeal and take appropriate steps to address the matter.

On Tuesday, TH Plantations announced that Mohamed Zainurin’s contract had been terminated, with a formal letter of termination issued to him.

Mohamed Zainurin was appointed CEO on Oct 1, 2021. — Bernama