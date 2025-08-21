KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The government is finalising the eligibility criteria and implementation mechanism for its targeted RON95 petrol subsidy programme, with factors beyond monthly income to be considered, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed.

In a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday, Anwar said that eligibility will be determined using various data sources to ensure a comprehensive and fair assessment, including the ownership of luxury properties and high-end vehicles.

“Eligibility for the RON95 fuel subsidy will be determined using various data sources, including income information from the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and the Household Income Survey (HIS) conducted by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM),” he said.

“This is to ensure a more comprehensive approach is adopted so that assistance is directed to those who genuinely need it.”

The prime minister, who is also the fnance minister, was responding to a question from Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin about the implementation timeline for the RON995 subsidy rationalisation.

Anwar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to introducing the targeted RON95 petrol subsidy in the second half of 2025.

He also reiterated previous assurances that the rationalisation would not affect at least 85 per cent of Malaysians, with only non-citizens and high-income earners expected to be excluded from the subsidy.

Last month, Anwar announced that RON95 would be lowered to RM1.99 per litre for Malaysians once subsidy withdrawal is implemented.