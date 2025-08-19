KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held discussions with his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, on the latest developments concerning the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the telephone discussion also touched on the Interim Observer Team (IOT), which has been closely monitoring the border areas of the two neighbouring countries.

“(We also) discussed further steps that could be taken to enhance the effectiveness of the IOT’s monitoring operations,” he said.

On Aug 12, Defence Forces Chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar was reported as saying that the Malaysia-led IOT plays a crucial role in investigating the transparency of the ceasefire at the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Mohd Nizam said the team would subsequently report its findings to both countries.

On July 28, the two countries reached an agreement to implement an unconditional ceasefire following a special meeting in Putrajaya hosted by the Malaysian Prime Minister.

At the meeting, Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also agreed to convene a General Border Committee meeting as part of the ceasefire implementation. — Bernama