PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that civil servants no longer need to have permanent post confirmation to apply for Haj leave.

He said the move recognises the long waiting period for Muslims to perform the pilgrimage.

“Many have voiced concerns through Tabung Haji and the Religious Affairs Minister that they can only perform the Haj after being confirmed in their posts.

“In view of the long waiting period to be called for the pilgrimage, the government has decided to remove the confirmation requirement for Haj leave,” he said during his speech at the 20th Civil Service Premier Assembly (MAPPA XX) here, today.

Anwar also announced that performance-based incentive payments (BIPs) in the Armed Forces will be extended to include Grade Z4 sergeants and Grade Z5 staff sergeants.

This expansion covers units such as the Medical Corps, Religious Corps, and Engineering Corps.

He added that the qualifying service period for personnel in Grades Z4 to Z7 will be shortened from six years to four years.

“The government recognises that BIPs are currently limited to Warrant Officer II (Grade Z6) and Warrant Officer I (Grade Z7) who have served at least six years in their current grade,” he said.

The move, which will take effect on January 1 next year, is expected to benefit 3,789 personnel and involve an annual cost of RM6.47 million.