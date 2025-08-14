KOTA BHARU, Aug 14 — A seven-year-old boy was found drowned, believed to have been chased by a herd of wild cattle before falling into Sungai Kaabah in Kampung Kelaweh, Machang, yesterday afternoon.

Machang Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II Muhamad Osman, said in a statement that a call about the incident was received at 4.22pm.

“The team searched the area mentioned. The victim was found at 5.07pm, about 0.5 metres from the reported location, and was pronounced dead by Ministry of Health personnel,” he said, adding that the body had been handed over to the police.

He said the victim was reportedly playing with three friends before being chased by the cattle and falling into the river, located about 500 metres from his home.

Muhamad said the victim’s friends managed to save themselves by clinging to bushes on the riverbank. — Bernama