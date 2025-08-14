KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that a proposal to separate the roles of the Attorney General (AG) and the Public Prosecutor will be tabled to the Cabinet at the end of this month.

He said the move is part of the ongoing legal reform agenda under the MADANI Government, implemented within just two and a half years in office.

“This separation (of the roles) has long been demanded, and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) will table it to the Cabinet at the end of this month. So, we are seeing encouraging progress,” Anwar said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu), who had asked which outdated laws were being reviewed or abolished in line with the government’s reform agenda, and the timeline for their implementation.

Anwar also highlighted that the MADANI Government has so far introduced 23 legal reforms, including two constitutional amendments — one involving citizenship, and the newly passed Parliament Services Act 2025.

Among key reforms cited were amendments to the Evidence of Child Witness Act, the enactment of the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023, the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023, the Ombudsman Bill 2025, and the Cyber Crime Bill 2025.

“I must emphasise that this record over two and a half years has yet to be matched by any previous administration, including that of the Honourable Member (Rosol),” Anwar said pointedly.

The Prime Minister said that five new acts were introduced and 34 acts amended in 2023; another five new acts were enacted and 57 acts amended in 2024; and four new acts have been passed, with six acts amended, along with two new bills and 11 other bills amended so far this year.

On the subject of anti-party-hopping laws, Anwar said he had no objection to enhancing or updating the current legislation.

He noted that he had previously proposed stronger anti-defection laws during his time as Opposition Leader, but those proposals were not incorporated into the Federal Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Act 2022, which currently bars MPs from switching parties.

“So while new proposals are welcome, let’s not forget who previously blocked such efforts. It was those on that (formerly government) bloc,” Anwar said. — Bernama